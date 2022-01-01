Offensive MVP and newcomer of the year: Braelon Allen, running back

#Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen rips off a 43-yard run. Well on his way to another big day. Rare bread. pic.twitter.com/QcGj2zPpDM— Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) December 31, 2021
Stats: 186 carries, 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns; eight catches, 39 yards
Things changed for the Badgers when Allen became a featured back. It wasn’t just that the game in which Allen became the No. 2 behind Chez Mellusi — Oct. 9 at Illinois — was the start of a seven-game win streak. Allen’s running helped changed UW’s offensive identity and attitude.
The Fond du Lac native and 17-year-old became known around college football for his size and breaking tackles. He set a UW freshman record with seven consecutive 100-yard rushing game and finished with the fifth-most rushing yards by a freshman in UW history.
After Mellusi was injured in a blowout win at Rutgers, Allen carried the Badgers to wins over Northwestern and Nebraska.
“One of the things that's been impressive is that he's been really consistent,” Chryst said. “I think (he) certainly came in with intentions of, and the confidence maybe that, ‘I can help this. I’m here to play.’ And yet humble enough to do all that he has to — how to learn and listening to other players.”