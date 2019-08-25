DEPTH CHART
Projected starters
LT — 71 | Cole Van Lanen; 6-5; 312; Jr.; Green Bay
LG — 78 | Jason Erdmann; 6-6; 328; Sr.; Richfield
C — 61 | Tyler Biadasz (above); 6-3; 321; Jr.; Amherst
RG — 70 | Josh Seltzner; 6-4; 327; So.; Columbus
RT — 60 | Logan Bruss; 6-5; 310; So.; Appleton
Backups
76 | Kayden Lyles; 6-3; 321; So.; Madison
68 | David Moorman; 6-5; 307; Sr.; Northville, Mich.
65 | Tyler Beach; 6-6; 309; So.; Grafton
The rest
50 | Logan Brown; 6-6; 311; Fr.; Grand Rapids, Mich.
59 | Andrew Lyons; 6-5; 311; Fr.; Kenosha
62 | Logan O’Brien; 6-4; 265; Fr.; Fennimore
67 | Cormac Sampson; 6-4; 280; Fr.; Eau Claire Memorial
69 | Aaron Vopal; 6-6; 312; So.; De Pere
73 | Alex Fenton; 6-4; 308; So.; Menomonie
74 | Michael Furtney; 6-5; 307; Fr.; Milan, Mich.
75 | Joe Tippmann; 6-6; 312; Fr.; Fort Wayne, Ind.
77 | Blake Smithback; 6-2; 305; So.; Waunakee
THE SKINNY
Center Tyler Biadasz is technically the only returning starter, though Cole Van Lanen played plenty of snaps while splitting time with Jon Dietzen at left tackle. The offensive line lost three NFL-level talents in guards Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel and right tackle David Edwards — something that wouldn’t be easy for any program to replace. Jason Erdmann is quite experienced now, however, and Logan Bruss started the final three games last year with Edwards out. Kayden Lyles could still push Josh Seltzner for the starting right guard spot. The group is certainly deeper than one would expect when replacing four starters, as David Moorman and Tyler Beach also appear ready to step in if needed.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
It’s a true reloading situation for UW, as young players like Bruss, Seltzner and Lyles reach their potential sooner rather than later. Erdmann also plays his best football as a senior. Van Lanen and Biadasz become All-Americans and earn buzz as early-round NFL draft picks.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
The assumption UW can plug the next man in on its offensive line every year doesn’t play out so simply this time around. The starters after Biadasz and Van Lanen get off to a slow start. They’re ultimately solid but can’t come close to replicating what last year’s line accomplished, particularly in the run game.
THE NUMBER
4 | Combined career starts on the offensive line from all players except Biadasz (27 starts).