Tyler Biadasz

 

DEPTH CHART

Projected starters

LT — 71 | Cole Van Lanen; 6-5; 312; Jr.; Green Bay

LG — 78 | Jason Erdmann; 6-6; 328; Sr.; Richfield

C — 61 | Tyler Biadasz (above); 6-3; 321; Jr.; Amherst

RG — 70 | Josh Seltzner; 6-4; 327; So.; Columbus

RT — 60 | Logan Bruss; 6-5; 310; So.; Appleton

Backups

76 | Kayden Lyles; 6-3; 321; So.; Madison

68 | David Moorman; 6-5; 307; Sr.; Northville, Mich.

65 | Tyler Beach; 6-6; 309; So.; Grafton

The rest

50 | Logan Brown; 6-6; 311; Fr.; Grand Rapids, Mich.

59 | Andrew Lyons; 6-5; 311; Fr.; Kenosha

62 | Logan O’Brien; 6-4; 265; Fr.; Fennimore

67 | Cormac Sampson; 6-4; 280; Fr.; Eau Claire Memorial

69 | Aaron Vopal; 6-6; 312; So.; De Pere

73 | Alex Fenton; 6-4; 308; So.; Menomonie

74 | Michael Furtney; 6-5; 307; Fr.; Milan, Mich.

75 | Joe Tippmann; 6-6; 312; Fr.; Fort Wayne, Ind.

77 | Blake Smithback; 6-2; 305; So.; Waunakee

THE SKINNY

Center Tyler Biadasz is technically the only returning starter, though Cole Van Lanen played plenty of snaps while splitting time with Jon Dietzen at left tackle. The offensive line lost three NFL-level talents in guards Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel and right tackle David Edwards — something that wouldn’t be easy for any program to replace. Jason Erdmann is quite experienced now, however, and Logan Bruss started the final three games last year with Edwards out. Kayden Lyles could still push Josh Seltzner for the starting right guard spot. The group is certainly deeper than one would expect when replacing four starters, as David Moorman and Tyler Beach also appear ready to step in if needed.

GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST

It’s a true reloading situation for UW, as young players like Bruss, Seltzner and Lyles reach their potential sooner rather than later. Erdmann also plays his best football as a senior. Van Lanen and Biadasz become All-Americans and earn buzz as early-round NFL draft picks.

GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST

The assumption UW can plug the next man in on its offensive line every year doesn’t play out so simply this time around. The starters after Biadasz and Van Lanen get off to a slow start. They’re ultimately solid but can’t come close to replicating what last year’s line accomplished, particularly in the run game.

THE NUMBER

4 | Combined career starts on the offensive line from all players except Biadasz (27 starts).

