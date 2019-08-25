Locked in: David Bakhtiari (above left), Elgton Jenkins, Corey Linsley, Billy Turner, Bryan Bulaga, Alex Light.
On the bubble: Lane Taylor, Justin McCray, Lucas Patrick, Cole Madison.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: Anthony Coyle, Gerhard de Beer, Adam Pankey, Yosh Nijman.
Number of roster spots: 8 or 9
The Taylor-against-Jenkins battle for the starting left guard job was put on hold in Winnipeg, as neither player was active. How the team decides to move forward will create a domino effect. If they trade or release Taylor, who still is an NFL starter, that likely means keeping both McCray and Patrick. If they keep Taylor, perhaps only one of those two sticks. Madison looks like he needs a year on the practice squad after a year away from the game. Light looked good against the Raiders but still constitutes a risk as the No. 3 tackle.