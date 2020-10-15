DEPTH CHART
Projected starters; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
71 | Cole Van Lanen (above); 6-5; 312; Sr.; Green Bay
67 | Jon Dietzen; 6-6; 319; Sr.; Black Creek
62 | Cormac Sampson; 6-4; 280; So.; Eau Claire
60 | Logan Bruss; 6-5; 310; Jr.; Appleton
65 | Tyler Beach; 6-6; 309; Grafton
Backups
76 | Kaden Lyles; 6-3; 321; Jr.; Madison
70 | Josh Seltzner; 6-4; 327; Jr.; Columbus
50 | Logan Brown; 6-6; 311; Grand Rapids, Mich.
75 | Joe Tippmann; 6-6; 312; Fr.; Fort Wayne, Ind.
The rest
61 | Dylan Barrett; 6-5; 306; Fr.; St. Charles, Ill.
59 | Andrew Lyons; 6-5; 311; So.; Kenosha
69 | Aaron Vopal; 6-6; 312; Jr.; De Pere
74 | Michael Furtney; 6-5; 307; So.; Milan, Mich.
77 | Blake Smithback; 6-2; 305; Jr.; Waunakee
63 | Tanor Bortolini; 6-4; 287; Fr.; Kewaunee
64 | Sean Timmis; 6-4; 286; Fr.; Shorewood
68 | Ben Barton; 6-5; 285; St. Charles, Ill.
73 | Kerry Kodanko; 6-2; 292; Fr.; West De Pere
78 | Trey Wedig; 6-7; 320; Fr.; Oconomowoc
79 | Jack Nelson; 6-7; 289; Fr. ;Stoughton
THE SKINNY
On paper, the offensive line looks to be in the same situation as it was last year, replacing three starters. However, the difference is the players stepping into starting roles gained a good deal of experience last season and aren’t coming in as new as they were in 2019. The only position at which the Badgers lack a returner who’s started games is center. Senior tackle Cole Van Lanen, a preseason second-team AP All-American, said in August the offensive line “has more knowledge” than any group he’s been around at UW. Transferring their mental preparation to on-field execution will be the key for this group, which has a number of highly touted recruits in its ranks and on the way.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
A healthy Van Lanen anchors a line that’s No. 1 or 2 in the Big Ten. The combination of Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach on the right side blows holes through defenses and talented players on the second unit act as insurance against injuries. The line again allows the fewest sacks in conference play.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Communication isn’t as clean without a veteran center, leading to mistakes and broken plays. Teams blitz often and pressure on the quarterback converts to turnovers. Without steady play up front, the offense never finds its rhythm.
THE NUMBER
4 | The Badgers have had at least one first-team All-Big Ten offensive lineman in each of the past four years and 10 of the past 11.
