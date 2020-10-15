THE SKINNY

On paper, the offensive line looks to be in the same situation as it was last year, replacing three starters. However, the difference is the players stepping into starting roles gained a good deal of experience last season and aren’t coming in as new as they were in 2019. The only position at which the Badgers lack a returner who’s started games is center. Senior tackle Cole Van Lanen, a preseason second-team AP All-American, said in August the offensive line “has more knowledge” than any group he’s been around at UW. Transferring their mental preparation to on-field execution will be the key for this group, which has a number of highly touted recruits in its ranks and on the way.