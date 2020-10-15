 Skip to main content
OFFENSIVE LINE

OFFENSIVE LINE

Cole Van Lanen - Michigan Wisconsin

DEPTH CHART

Projected starters; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown

71 | Cole Van Lanen (above); 6-5; 312; Sr.; Green Bay

67 | Jon Dietzen; 6-6; 319; Sr.; Black Creek

62 | Cormac Sampson; 6-4; 280; So.; Eau Claire

60 | Logan Bruss; 6-5; 310; Jr.; Appleton

65 | Tyler Beach; 6-6; 309; Grafton

Backups

76 | Kaden Lyles; 6-3; 321; Jr.; Madison

70 | Josh Seltzner; 6-4; 327; Jr.; Columbus

50 | Logan Brown; 6-6; 311; Grand Rapids, Mich.

75 | Joe Tippmann; 6-6; 312; Fr.; Fort Wayne, Ind.

The rest

61 | Dylan Barrett; 6-5; 306; Fr.; St. Charles, Ill.

59 | Andrew Lyons; 6-5; 311; So.; Kenosha

69 | Aaron Vopal; 6-6; 312; Jr.; De Pere

74 | Michael Furtney; 6-5; 307; So.; Milan, Mich.

77 | Blake Smithback; 6-2; 305; Jr.; Waunakee

63 | Tanor Bortolini; 6-4; 287; Fr.; Kewaunee

64 | Sean Timmis; 6-4; 286; Fr.; Shorewood

68 | Ben Barton; 6-5; 285; St. Charles, Ill.

73 | Kerry Kodanko; 6-2; 292; Fr.; West De Pere

78 | Trey Wedig; 6-7; 320; Fr.; Oconomowoc

79 | Jack Nelson; 6-7; 289; Fr. ;Stoughton

THE SKINNY

On paper, the offensive line looks to be in the same situation as it was last year, replacing three starters. However, the difference is the players stepping into starting roles gained a good deal of experience last season and aren’t coming in as new as they were in 2019. The only position at which the Badgers lack a returner who’s started games is center. Senior tackle Cole Van Lanen, a preseason second-team AP All-American, said in August the offensive line “has more knowledge” than any group he’s been around at UW. Transferring their mental preparation to on-field execution will be the key for this group, which has a number of highly touted recruits in its ranks and on the way.

GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST

A healthy Van Lanen anchors a line that’s No. 1 or 2 in the Big Ten. The combination of Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach on the right side blows holes through defenses and talented players on the second unit act as insurance against injuries. The line again allows the fewest sacks in conference play.

GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST

Communication isn’t as clean without a veteran center, leading to mistakes and broken plays. Teams blitz often and pressure on the quarterback converts to turnovers. Without steady play up front, the offense never finds its rhythm.

THE NUMBER

4 | The Badgers have had at least one first-team All-Big Ten offensive lineman in each of the past four years and 10 of the past 11.

