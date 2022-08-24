OFFENSIVE LINE (9 or 10)

Jenkins’ and Bakhtiari’s activations from the PUP list alter the dynamic up front considerably, as you’d expect with two All-Pro level players returning to action. The good news is that their absences gave the team’s many young linemen ample work in practice and games, which will help the coaches sort out their best five linemen entering the Sept. 11 opener. Jones is fascinating because he dropped a ton of weight, is a mountain of a man — he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 379 pounds but said recently he’s down to 338 pounds — and has remarkable feet for a guy his size. Still, he’s a project who’s likely to be on the practice squad.