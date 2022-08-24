 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OFFENSIVE LINE (9 or 10)

David Bakhtiari - Packers

Locks: David Bakhtiari (above), Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Yosh Nijman

Looking good: Royce Newman, Jake Hanson, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan

On the bubble: Caleb Jones

Long shots: Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet

Jenkins’ and Bakhtiari’s activations from the PUP list alter the dynamic up front considerably, as you’d expect with two All-Pro level players returning to action. The good news is that their absences gave the team’s many young linemen ample work in practice and games, which will help the coaches sort out their best five linemen entering the Sept. 11 opener. Jones is fascinating because he dropped a ton of weight, is a mountain of a man — he’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 379 pounds but said recently he’s down to 338 pounds — and has remarkable feet for a guy his size. Still, he’s a project who’s likely to be on the practice squad.

“Those guys have gotten a lot of great work. It hasn’t always been pretty,” LaFleur acknowledged when asked about the value of the young line’s extensive playing time and practice work against the Packers’ No. 1 defense. “They’re going up against a pretty good front (in practice) and those guys have taken their lumps, but I’ve also seen a lot of improvement as well. I think they’ve performed pretty well in our two preseason games, so we’re looking to continue to build upon that in this next preseason game.”

