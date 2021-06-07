OFFENSE HEATING UP

Unseasonably warm weather moved into the area over the last week and temperatures that climbed into the mid-90s seemed to be just the remedy for the Brewers' ice-cold offense.

Heading into their series finale against the Padres on May 27, the Brewers ranked near the bottom of the National League in just about every major statistical category and were especially futile with runners in scoring position.

Since then, though, Milwaukee's .226 team average ranks 10th in the NL (up from .209), and the Brewers' .471 slugging percentage — a number powered by a league-leading 21 home runs during that stretch — is second only to the San Francisco Giants with a .778 OPS that is good for third.

"It's been a pretty good run here," hitting coach Andy Haines said. "It's just been nice to put some runs on the board for our pitching because they've kind of been carrying us."