When veteran kicker Mason Crosby’s 49-yard field-goal attempt drifted wide right last Sunday, McCarthy’s fate was sealed. Instead of forcing overtime with a 20-20 tie, giving his team a chance to win, Crosby’s miss resulted in McCarthy being called to president/CEO Mark Murphy’s office to receive his walking papers.
While surely Crosby felt bad about the miss – and about the firing of the only NFL coach he’s ever had – the miss was not the only costly miss he’s had this season. He missed a 52-yarder as time expired in regulation in what ended up being a 29-29 Week 2 tie with Minnesota, and he missed four field-goal attempts and an extra point in the Packers’ 31-23 Week 5 loss to Detroit.
Asked if he has concerns about Crosby, who is 22 of 29 (75.9 percent) on field goals this season, special teams coordinator Ron Zook replied, “With Mason? Not a doubt in my mind. Not a doubt in my mind. Obviously he missed a kick he has to make. He’ll be the first to tell you he’s got to make it.”
Said Crosby when asked about his misses this season: “Obviously, I’ve bounced back every time. I’m just going to continue to work, and I take each kick as its own entity. It’s disappointing not making that kick, but I’m going to move on to the next.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9-11 on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.