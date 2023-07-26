Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle with ease at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, a landmark victory which made her the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall, 15 of which have come in individual events. American Ryan Murphy added the second American gold medal, winning the 100-meter backstroke. ... Northwestern will not have any players at the Big Ten's annual football media days this week after the three who were scheduled to attend opted to back out because of hazing scandals that have engulfed the school. ... Johnny Lujack, the 1947 Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national titles, died at the age of 98 in Florida following a brief illness. ... Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL's biggest scandals, died at age 70.