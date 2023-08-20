Coco Gauff beat No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, in Mason, Ohio, to advance to Sunday's final in the Western & Southern Open where she will face either Karolina Muchova or second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. ... Denny Hamlin will start from the pole at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, the third time the NASCAR driver will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at a road course this season. ... Sam Mayer spun race leader and archrival Ty Gibbs following a late restart in the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International and went on to win for the second time in four weeks.