Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist as the visiting Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 to even their second-round playoff series at a game apiece. ... The New York Rangers and coachGerard Gallantare parting ways after losing in the first round of the playoffs. ...Wyndham Clarkshot an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke lead overXander Schauffele(64) at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, putting him in position for his first PGA Tour win. ...Stephen Amesshot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead overKen Tanigawa(66) at the PGA Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Class in Duluth, Georgia; Madison's Steve Stricker (67) is eight shots back in ninth place. ... Second-rankedAryna Sabalenkabeat top-rankedInga Swiatek6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reclaim the Madrid Open title. ...Sergio Perezwill start from the pole andFernando Alonsosecond at Sunday's Formula One Miami Grand Prix.