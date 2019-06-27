The scouts who have been power-lunching in Madison this fall are not interested in the football team.
They are interested in using the UW-Madison campus and Langdon Street for outside scenes in a film titled “Back to School” starring Rodney “I-don’t-get-no-respect" Dangerfield.
“They considered this a virgin location,” said Iris Shaffer, office supervisor for the Wisconsin Student Association, which has been the main contact with Orion Films.
“No other films have been shot here,” she said, “and they thought the campus was gorgeous.”
She said a tentative film schedule has a 100-member production company coming to Madison Oct. 14 for a stay of from four days to two weeks.
The company will probably film scenes at the Library Mall in front of a sorority house on Langdon Street, on Bascom Hill at Tripp Circle by the Lakeshore
Hails, and near the University Book Store.
Arthur Hove, assistant to the chancellor, confirmed that the university administration has been “talking with representatives of Orion Films to work out the details.”
Those details, Hove said, include a “consideration for the use of our facilities” that would mean a donation to the university’s Center for Film and Theater Research.
The center already boasts a Paramount and United Artists collection, which includes thousands of television shows and Warner Brothers and RHO films.
Ms. Shaffer said WSA co-president Brian Fielkow was responsible for making contact with Orion Films, which is a film distribution company used by many independent producers. Fielkow sent photographs and descriptions of the campus to a film company field supervisor.
WSA hopes to get a donation from Orion for its help in setting up locations and gathering extras.
Ms. Shaffer said the movie will have Dangerfield playing a millionaire father who comes to “Great Lakes University” to visit his only son. The son is apparently flunking out, so Dangerfield moves in with him to help out. Raucous comedy ensues.
“It is a ‘college-ish’ kind of story,” said Ms. Shaffer. “Probably pretty juvenile. I guess they are trying to get David Letterman to play the dean of students.”
Madison and university police have already met with the film company in an attempt to plan street closings, crowd control and parking for production trucks.