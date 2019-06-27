The University of Texas couldn’t do it.
Neither could Southern Methodist University or the University of Illinois, or any of 20 other universities that lost out to UW-Madison for this week’s campus-site filming for a Rodney Dangerfield movie, “Back to School.”
Only Madison caught the heart of Orion film producer Chuck Russell and director Alan Metter. They said the city’s “pretty, progressive atmosphere” will set the pace for the rest of the movie’s Los Angeles filming.
Madison’s praises were sung at a press conference Monday, where the pair’s gushings about the Badger campus remained undaunted even by the “English light,” which is Hollywood-speak for the gray skies that make cam era filters unnecessary.
Russell and Metter, while searching for the perfect “progressive, politically aware” setting for a Dangerfield comedy, reportedly overheard a Southern Methodist University coed pining for home.
“Where’s that?” they asked.
“Madison,” she said, and off they flew for Madison.
Dangerfield, 63, a surprise guest at the news conference, surprised no one by saying that he, too, loves Madison, even though he hasn’t seen much of it.
“If they picked it out, it must be a beautiful campus,” he said.
He claimed memories of leaning toward Madison when he was a college candidate, which would have been in 1939.
“I was 17 at the time, and I decided to go to Wisconsin,” he said. “It sounds like I’m making this up, but
it s true. I like the song, ‘On, Wisconsin .”’ He never got here.
Oh, yes: One of the questions asked of him was how he wanted to be remembered.
“As a lover,” Dangerfield answered. Laughter. No respect.
If the moviemakers love Madison, it is no case of unrequited love. Sen. Joseph Czamezki, D-Milwaukee, unveiled a plan Monday to introduce a bill to create a state film bureau, at a cost of $165,000, to attract more film industry spenders to Wisconsin.
(State film liaison Stanley Soldheim has no arguments with that, because that’s what he does anyway.)
Even given all the press hoopla, the filming ready should be the fun part. As many as 450 extras have been chosen from campus to fill in the spaces.
Most of the filming will be done on the Memorial Library Mall, Bascom Hill, the Tripp Hall dorms and University Avenue.
Small crowds of students and extras milled around the Hill Monday afternoon as filming got started.
At one point, Dangerfield passed along wearing only a bathrobe. That such a sight surprised no one might also be one of the reasons the UWMadison campus was attractive to the film makers.