Oct. 11, 1985: Little part big dream for thousands

Casting Director Bill Dance had no problem putting about 500 of his last potential stars — UW-Madison students by day — at ease Thursday
night.
He had already seen more than 4,000 hoping to be “discovered” during auditions at Headliner’s, 626 University Ave., for the Orion film “Back to School,” and he only needed 400. The movie’s outside scenes will be filmed on the UW-Madison campus next week.
Dance met with laughs and shouts as the students waited, some nervously, for him to make his rounds, ask for call-backs and photos. It’s this kind of enthusiasm that sold him on filming at UW-Madison, he said.
“We only expected 1,000 people,” he said. “Really, the reason you’re the last group here is because we know you’re the group that does nudity in Madison,” he told them. “We even pay real money,” he said. “Unless you’ll accept beer?”
The parts he would be casting for, he said, are mostly extras — people who walk casually through the background, that sort of thing.
But they also will be helping direct traffic as 2,000 real students come out of class, he said. “You have to walk up to them and say something like, ‘Just keep walking; don’t look at the camera; OK, you’re out of the shot, you fool.’”
There will also be four big parts, he said: a drunken frat guy who throws up in the bushes, two security guards and a bookstore cashier. The school in the film will be called “Grand Lake University,” and 400 students will be chosen for small parts, he said. Dance told them he was looking for “real, simple people” but also for people who could be look-alikes when the rest of the film is cast in Los Angeles.
“I’ve walked around campus and it’s a great school,” Dance said. “Being here is refreshing.
The people are all very real.”
Most of the students at Headliners admitted they had a dream of being discovered, but most of all, they said, making a movie would probably be fun.
“I was one of the last guys here; I was pounding on the door and they finally let me in,” said John Sunu, a junior majoring in business. Sunu said he had done some acting in high school and admitted he thought his chances were “pretty slim.”
Eileen Gilbert, 50, who works as a consumer specialist for the state Office of Consumer Protection, said she came to the audition because her daughter was trying out and needed the car.
“She promised me a ride home,” said Ms. Gilbert, who eventually was chosen as a possible faculty member for the film. She said it would also be fun to meet Rodney Dangerfield and David Letterman, who will star in the movie.
“I’m excited about all the action,” said Ms. Gilbert’s daughter, Abby Huiras, a sophomore. Ms. Huiras, who is about 5 feet, IO inches tall, said she was chosen to have her picture taken for a possible part in the movie “probably because of my height.”
But most of all the movie would be a good boost for the campus, Ms. Gilbert said. “They’re right, it really is a beautiful place.”