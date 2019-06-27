There’s a broken heart for every light at Headliner’s.
Four thousand students stood outside of the University Avenue bar Oct. 10 for a chance to walk through the camera field for last week’s filming of the Rodney Dangerfield movie “Back to School.”
Seventy were invited back the next day for a reading, hoping to deliver a line or two, perhaps to Rodney himself.
Four actually made it.
Erie Alver, Mark Buffat, William Grauer and Teresa Lyons were the lucky four who have whatever it takes to share, if not the screen, at least the same film reel, with Dangerfield, Burt Young, Sally Kellerman and Keith Gordon.
Erie Alver, 26, is a communication arts student-local comedian who has worked in State Street’s Comedy Cellar, and will soon be opening for comedian Gabe Kaplan at Janesville’s Trax Complex.
Alver, an amazingly polite, shy guy, as compared to his bold, druggy stage persona, has been doing comedy and writing his own material full time for a year. He takes inspiration from whatever he bumps into.
Comic career priority
“It’s different to sit down and write comedy — I’ll go to the movies and write things down. Sometimes I hit weeks with so much creativity I can’t stop,” he said.
Last week the writing was backshelved while Alver prepared for his one line in the film: “Hey, the melon man’s having a party — let’s go!”
“I had gone over my line a thousand times a minute,” he said.
Ultimately, as do most of the film extra hopefuls, Alver’s goal is film, but his budding comic career is, for the moment, No. 1 priority.
Casting director Bill Dance said he had heard of Alver before.
“He came to the open call in pajamas, and I thought, ‘My god, what is this?’ ” Dance said. But the chutzpah Alver projected was what Dance wanted.
Although the part had originally been thrown out before the casting began, Dance reinstated the line after seeing Alver, the least formally trained of the four extras, in action.
William Grauer, 21, is a theater major from Wausau who has seen his share of high school productions and community theater. He spent last year in Boston University’s theater program, to which he may return later.
Grauer’s decision to return to Wisconsin was because of his preference for the area and the diversity of the theater program here, something he felt Boston didn’t offer.
Grauer plays the part of a drunken fraternity boy, and approaches his character with zeal using Boston-learned acting methods to get the part’s feeling.
Dance said Grauer had “a very funky look, off the wall very casual, kind of hip.” He wanted to stay away from the “very typical frat man,” and Grauer, in faded jeans jacket and “punked out hair” fit the bill.
Mark Buffat, 26, is a communication arts student from Stevens Point who will play a security guard. You may also recognize his voice as a midday announcer at radio station Q-106.
He’s been in various university theater productions, and felt a “natural knack” while taking a few classes.
Buffat avoided the Headliner’s “cattle call” and instead ran into Dance in the university halls. He was called back for a reading, during which he “felt pretty confident, pretty relaxed.”
“His confidence is from his training,” Dance said. “He’s very serious about his craft. He knows how to play the moment.”
Though his part is a somewhat brief moment, Buffat, with good humor, sees it as another step toward a goal.
“I’ve always had a goal to take my radio and TV experience and head out West to try to do some acting. This will be a kind of national exposure — if my piece
doesn’t end up on the editing floor.”
Teresa Lyons, 28, is the most trained of the four. A native of Sioux Falls, S.D., she’s working on a master’s degree in fine arts and acting at UW-Madison.
Her experience includes summers with a South Dakota professional repertory company, as well as theater productions at both schools.
React to Rodney
Dance had learned of Ms. Lyons from talking to Madison theater professors, and saw her rehearse for her part of a Jewish mother in a university play.
“She’s a fabulous actress with an incredible comedic sense,” Dance said. “She has to react to Rodney — she has to play and react to naturalness.”
Her role as a cashier has only one line — “Yes, sir” to Dangerfield’s bookstore ravings.
Ms. Lyons’ role was a cover set, to be shot to save Los Angeles filming time if the crew ran into rain, as they finally did Friday.
Asked if she had been praying for rain, she laughed, “For myself, no, for them, yes.”
Ms. Lyons plans to take her Madison experience and editor-cameraman husband, to a larger city after finishing her degree. “If nothing else comes, we may move to Chicago or Minneapolis.”
With Saturday’s last filming day, a week of spectating and star-gazing ended for many in Madison, as well as a taste of Hollywood for four young actors.
And in June, when the film is released, and you spot the faces — go ahead, say it — We knew them back when . . .