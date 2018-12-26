Before the most electric crowd anyone could remember at Miller Park, the Brewers humbled the Dodgers 7-2 to send the National League Championship Series to a seventh game.
Jesus Aguilar had two of Milwaukee's five doubles and Corey Knebel, Jeremy Jeffress and Corbin Burnes pitched 4 2/3 innings of hitless ball out of the bullpen for the Brewers, who had swept Colorado in the NLDS and were looking to eliminate the defending NL champion Dodgers.
Alas, it wasn't to be as the Brewers ran out of gas the next night, with a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers leaving them one agonizing game short of their first World Series since 1982.