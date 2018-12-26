After running down the National League Central Division-leading Chicago Cubs by winning nine of their last 10 games, the Brewers clinched the division title with a 3-1 victory over the Cubs in a one-game playoff at Wrigley Field.
Orlando Arcia went 4-for-4, Lorenzo Cain singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, Jhoulys Chacin allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings and relievers Corey Knebel and Josh Hader allowed one hit over the final three innings as the Brewers relegated the Cubs to the wild-card game, which they also lost, much to the delight of Brewers fans.