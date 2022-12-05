Obituary index for Tue., Dec. 6

BRABENDER, William Jay, 56
DUNAGAN, John Madison
FIGI, Judy Lamm, 80 Janesville
MCLIMANS, Doris Lou (Valentine), 93 Fennimore
SCHULZ, LaVerne H., 76 Columbus
ADDISON, Sarah Marie, 42, Thursday at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa; Lancaster
CONLEY, Shirley A., 90, Sunday at home; Fennimore
KETTERER, Seth Jud, 40, formerly of Fennimore, Nov. 29 at home; Moab, Utah
SNIDER, Linda Sue, 71, Saturday at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster; Cassville
TUCKWOOD, John “Carter,” 92, Nov. 25 at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing in Fennimore; Fennimore
DAWSON, Carolyn, 11 a.m. service, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison
FRYDENLUND, Patricia “Pat,” 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
LEA, Lloyd, 3 p.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton
LITZOW, Mary, 11 a.m. burial, St. Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee
REPLINGER, Chad, 2 p.m., Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona
SANCHEZ CERPA, Rayito De Sol, 1 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
