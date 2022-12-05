 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituary index for Tue., Dec. 6

BRABENDER, William Jay, 56

DUNAGAN, John Madison

FIGI, Judy Lamm, 80 Janesville

MCLIMANS, Doris Lou (Valentine), 93 Fennimore

SCHULZ, LaVerne H., 76 Columbus

ADDISON, Sarah Marie, 42, Thursday at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa; Lancaster

CONLEY, Shirley A., 90, Sunday at home; Fennimore

KETTERER, Seth Jud, 40, formerly of Fennimore, Nov. 29 at home; Moab, Utah

SNIDER, Linda Sue, 71, Saturday at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster; Cassville

TUCKWOOD, John “Carter,” 92, Nov. 25 at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing in Fennimore; Fennimore

DAWSON, Carolyn, 11 a.m. service, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

FRYDENLUND, Patricia “Pat,” 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

LEA, Lloyd, 3 p.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton

LITZOW, Mary, 11 a.m. burial, St. Adalbert Cemetery, 3801 S. Sixth St., Milwaukee

REPLINGER, Chad, 2 p.m., Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona

SANCHEZ CERPA, Rayito De Sol, 1 p.m., Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg

