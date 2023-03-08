BAHR, Robert “Bob,” 78Avoca
JOHANSEN, Donald, 63Madison
MERFELD, Daniel (Dan) P., 47Madison
NOVOTNY, Ralph Allen, 81Brooklyn
ROBERTSON, Patrick William, 71
SCHOMMER, James B. “Jim,” 90Lodi
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.
