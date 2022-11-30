 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obituary index for Thur., Dec. 1

  • 0

ARNESON, Carl Frederick, 93Barneveld/Madison

GANDER, Louis Dale, 68Oakland Park, Fla.

MOLONY, Dorothy J., 98Lodi

WALMER, Howard C., 76Evansville

DOYLE, Donald, 11 a.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon

MILLER, Robert, 11 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton

MOLONY, Dorothy, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi

PETERSON, Maurie, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park Chapel, 401 Femrite Drive, Madison

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics