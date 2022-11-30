Obituary index for Thur., Dec. 1

ARNESON, Carl Frederick, 93Barneveld/Madison
GANDER, Louis Dale, 68Oakland Park, Fla.
MOLONY, Dorothy J., 98Lodi
WALMER, Howard C., 76Evansville
DOYLE, Donald, 11 a.m., Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, 651 N. Main St., Oregon
MILLER, Robert, 11 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton
MOLONY, Dorothy, 11 a.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi
PETERSON, Maurie, 11 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Park Chapel, 401 Femrite Drive, Madison
