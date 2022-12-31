 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituary index for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

BITNEY, Gerald “Jerry” James, 88 Madison

COONEN, Lee N., 68 Cambridge

CULLIGAN, Daniel Robert, 70 Middleton

DAVISON, Edith Scott, 94 Madison

EMERSON, Steven Paul, 76 Casa Grande, Ariz.

FISHER, Raymond (Jack), 89 Saddlebrooke, Ariz.

FOGO, Kaye F., 75 DeForest

GIBSON, John Currie III, 74 Madison

HAACK, Mary M., 98 Middleton

HEVEY, Ronald W. Sr. Philadelphia/Madison

HOGG, Dorothy “Dottie” Marie, 85 Madison

HOWELLS, Jeffrey Robert, 62 Lake Mills

JAMIESON, William Dean “Bill,” 81 Madison

JENSON, Jeff, 61 Barneveld

KUNZ, Kathleen “Kathy” (King), 68 Madison

LANDRY, John M. 94 Madison

LOKKEN, Donald E., 83 Madison

LYNCH, Richard W. “Dick,” 90 Madison

NINNEMAN, Victor J., 82 Monona

ONKEN, Ronald R. “Ron,” 54 Madison

THOMPSON, Carolyn Ruth, 67 Mount Horeb

WATCHKE, Gary A., 82 Richland Center

WATSON, Kathryn A. “Kay,” 65 Mount Horeb

HENDERSON, Stephen E. “Steve,” Thursday

KNOBLE, Ronald M. “Ron,” 81, Thursday at Our House in Richland Center Boscobel

STRANDLIE Carol L., 4 to 7 p.m. visitation, Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Road B, Stoughton

