FASSBENDER, Ellen “Ellie,” 1 to 2:30 p.m. visitation, 2:30 p.m. service, Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee
FRIEDHOFF, Brian, 3 to 6 p.m. visitation, Elma Memorial Hall, 702 Busti Ave., Elma, Iowa
GREENWALD, James, 1 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg
HUMPHREY, Gary, 1 to 3 p.m. visitation, 3 p.m. service, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
KILLERLAIN, Steven, 1 to 3 p.m. visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
KINSON, Nancy, 1 p.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation care, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton
MILAS, Matthew, noon, Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb
REED, Kathryn, 3 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
SANBORN, Virginia, 9 a.m. to noon, The Vine (inside MadPower Training), 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg
SCHREIBER, Thomas “Thos,” noon, Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
ZINGG, Harvey, 11 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona
