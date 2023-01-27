 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituary index for Sat., Jan. 28

HAWKINS, Carol Gillooly, 88 Davenport, Iowa

BERGUM, Timothy Allen, 11 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street

CHERNEY, Tamara “Tammy,” 1 to 4 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

ESPERSEN, William Ford, 9:30 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, Cress Funeral Home, 201 Bue St., Deerfield

HALL, Meredith Truman “MT,” 11 a.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tull Creek Road, Moyock, N.C.

HOLT, Robert Rodney, 11 a.m., Eagles Club, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison

KELLY, Kimberly, 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

LINTON, Paul Frank, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

LO, Xay, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland

LONG, Thomas L., 9:30 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, St. Peter Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Ashton

MALLETT, Arya, noon, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison

MOORE, Maxine, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

NALEVAC, Eileen Acker, 10:30 a.m. to noon visitation, noon service, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee

ROSS, Alden “Pete,” 11 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

SKOG, Judith A., 1:30 p.m., Society of Friends Meetinghouse, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison

SPRANGLER, Cyril Max, noon, Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., Watertown

STRAIT, Donnie Mervin, 1 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

THIESZEN, Walter, 11 a.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison

