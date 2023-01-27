Obituary index for Sat., Jan. 28

HAWKINS, Carol Gillooly, 88 Davenport, Iowa
BERGUM, Timothy Allen, 11 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street
CHERNEY, Tamara “Tammy,” 1 to 4 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison
ESPERSEN, William Ford, 9:30 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, Cress Funeral Home, 201 Bue St., Deerfield
HALL, Meredith Truman “MT,” 11 a.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tull Creek Road, Moyock, N.C.
HOLT, Robert Rodney, 11 a.m., Eagles Club, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison
KELLY, Kimberly, 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. service, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
LINTON, Paul Frank, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison
LO, Xay, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland
LONG, Thomas L., 9:30 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, St. Peter Catholic Church, 7121 County Road K, Ashton
MALLETT, Arya, noon, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison
MOORE, Maxine, 11 a.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
NALEVAC, Eileen Acker, 10:30 a.m. to noon visitation, noon service, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee
ROSS, Alden “Pete,” 11 a.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison
SKOG, Judith A., 1:30 p.m., Society of Friends Meetinghouse, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison
SPRANGLER, Cyril Max, noon, Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., Watertown
STRAIT, Donnie Mervin, 1 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
THIESZEN, Walter, 11 a.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison
