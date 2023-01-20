 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituary index for Sat., Jan. 21

FRY, Gregory D., 72, Thursday at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster Fennimore

BRANDENBURG, James H., 3 p.m., Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

GLENN, Patricia, noon, Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

HERRING, Steven, 3 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest

KOWING, Carol, 3:30 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

LUETKENS, Gerald, 1 to 4 p.m. visitation only, Craftsman Table & Tap, 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton

MOEHLMAN, Elaine, 11 a.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

PAULEY, Ronald, 11 a.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 501 Mark Drive, Verona

PAVLUE, Wallace, 10 a.m., Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson Street, Stoughton

ROHR, Oscar Jr., 2 p.m., Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

SCHROEDER, Alfred, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. visitation only, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

