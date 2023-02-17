HUDRLIK, Rebecca R., 1 to 2 p.m. visitation, 2 p.m. service, Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
KLAWES, Dennis, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitation, 2 p.m. military honors, Stoughton American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton
KLEIST, Judith, 1 p.m., Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi
STOKSTAD, Aaron K., 10 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, First Lutheran Church, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton
TURK, Kenneth, noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
TURK, Wilma, noon, Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison
WHITISH, Brandon, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Badger Farm, 1682 County Road BB, Deerfield
