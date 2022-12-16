 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obituary index for Sat., Dec. 17

MCCORMICK, Patrick J., M.D., 89 Orland Park, Ill.

COHN, Andrew, 2 p.m. service, 3 to 5 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison

GRANN III, James, 11 a.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison

GREENE, Michael, 1 p.m., Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi

HELGESEN, Randall, 11 a.m., City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison

HELLENBRAND, Carol, 11 a.m., St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton

KALISH, Beverly, 1 p.m., Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison

LINDBLOM, Carl, 10:30 to 11 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison

MARTY, Jean, 11 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St., Verona

MATNEY, Marjorie, 11 a.m., St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie

MORRISON, James “Jim,” 2 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison

POLLEI, Lucille, 11 a.m., St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest

PUCKETT, Patricia, 11 a.m., Calvary Gospel Church, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison

URBAN, Quintin, 11 a.m., St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 6815 Schneider Road, Middleton

VANG, Song, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

