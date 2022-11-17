Obituary index for Fri., Nov. 18

LITZOW, Mary, 79 Madison
ADLER, Rodney “Sid,” 9:30 a.m. visitation until 11 a.m. service, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee
COOGAN, Troy, 11 a.m., St. Mary’s & St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 224 Davis St., Mineral Point
HANSON, Anna, 11 a.m., Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
JAHR, Sandra, 1 to 3 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
LAPP, Ellen, 10:30 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Arlington
MURILLO, Marcia, 10 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton
TAUCHEN, Mary, 4 to 6 p.m. visitation only, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon
TRAINOR, Ann and Lucille, 9:30 a.m. visitation until 10:30 a.m. service, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main St., Madison
