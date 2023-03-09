DYBEVIK, Mark Ryan, 38 Madison
HOLVERSON, Earl M., 88 Poynette
ULLMAN, Marilyn Elizabeth, 87 Monona
FREISS, Henry “Bud,” 10 a.m. visitation until 11 a.m. service, St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
SARBACKER, Timothy, 2:30 p.m., St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison
ULLMAN, Marilyn, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 5101 Schofield St., Monona
WESTBURY, Marvis, noon to 2 p.m., visitation only, Gunderson Stoughton Funeral and Cremation Care, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton
See all published obituaries on Madison.com.