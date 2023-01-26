 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obituary index for Fri., Jan. 27

  • 0

HASBURGH, Grace Ann, 82 Highland

BUSSE, Floyd “Buzz,” 2 p.m., St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, 301 N. Main St., Verona

CONVERY, Steven, 6:30 p.m., Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb

HOLSBO, Warren, 11 a.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main St., DeForest

KELLY, Kimberly, 6 to 8 p.m. visitation, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie

KLEINFELDT, Duane, 4:30 p.m., VFW Post No. 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

LO, Xay, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. visitation, Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland

MILLER, Gerald, 11 a.m., Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Arlington

RICHGELS, Barbara, 9:30 a.m. visitation until 11 a.m. service, St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee

SEGEBRECHT, Roger, noon, Gunderson Oregon Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon

See all published obituaries on Madison.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics