Ultimately, all the parenting tips and suggestions you see in the world constitute “pretty generic, commonsense stuff,” said Lesley Curtis, 40, the married mother of a 5-year-old girl in South Philadelphia, and the owner of a communications company.
“I don’t really look at parenting books,” she said. “Your kid is an individual, and looking for outside advice may not even work.”
Earnest parents searching for answers on how to handle everything from temper tantrums to a teenager’s broken heart should understand that there may be no simple solution, said Mark Roberts, a professor emeritus of psychology and parent-training expert at Idaho State University.
“There are countless efforts by people publishing books to help others,” Roberts said. “But some of it is simply people trying to sell stuff.”
In the end, we can’t stop the proliferation of parenting material getting pumped into the universe, said psychologist Robin Goodman of New York City.
“And that can make parenting harder,” she added. “But the job hasn’t changed. Keep your children safe, make them into thoughtful citizens, and, of course, keep them nurtured.
“And always loved.”