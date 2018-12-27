Newcomer Christian Yelich was a landslide winner of the NL Most Valuable Player Award, earning 29 of 30 first-place votes and beating runner-up Javier Baez of the Cubs by a wide margin.
Yelich hit .326 with a .402 on-base percentage, 36 home runs and 110 RBIs in his breakthough season. He set a franchise record by hitting for the cycle twice in one season and was particularly effective during the pennant race.
In 65 games after the All-Star break, he hit .367 with a .449 OBP, 25 home runs and 67 RBIs.