Nov. 5: Howard becomes Marquette's scoring leader

Markus Howard (above) opened his senior season with 38 points in Marquette's 88-53 victory over Loyola (Md.), moving him past Jerel McNeal to become the school's all-time scoring leader. Howard entered the season 30 points behind McNeal's 1,985. Three weeks later, Howard scored 51 in a 101-79 win over USC, giving him one 50-plus game in each of his final three seasons, including a career-best 53-point game against Creighton in January.