As Kohl Center fans looked for signs of a bounce-back season in the UW men's basketball team's opener against Coppin State, senior Ethan Happ stole the show, notching the second triple double in school history.
Happ had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in UW's 85-63 victory, joining Josh Gasser as the only Badgers players to accomplish the feat. The performance propelled UW to a 10-2 start against a schedule loaded with teams from power conferences, an early indication that last season was an aberration for UW's proud program.