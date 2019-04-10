Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe finished with 26 points after scoring seven straight during a big third quarter for Milwaukee, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Bucks snapped the Warriors' eight-game winning streak, handing Golden State its first home loss of the season.
Even though the Bucks were still months away from locking down the best record in the NBA, Antetokounmpo knew even then how important the win over the Warriors was.
"That we've arrived," Antetokounmpo said then of the message the victory sent. "As a team we played really hard, we moved the ball real well and we made shots.
The two-time defending NBA champions were already missing All-Star Draymond Green and then lost Stephen Curry midway through the third. Despite the two-time NBA MVP straining the adductor muscle in his left leg and not returning to the lineup until Dec 1, Golden State finished the regular season as the top seed in the Western Conference.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points and Khris Middleton had 17 and six assists as Milwaukee won for the second straight time at Oracle Arena after a 116-107 victory on March 29. The Bucks outscored the Warriors 41-28 in the third and shot 65% inside the arc (43 of 66) overall.
"To come in here and play the defending champs and have a win like this, it's huge," Brogdon said. "It's huge for our confidence. I think it sends a message around the league, but regardless we have to continue to play hard every night and play on both ends."