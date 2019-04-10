Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and finished an assist short of a triple-double in three quarters to help the Bucks avenge an early season loss to the Trail Blazers in dominating fashion.
Milwaukee, which lost at Portland 118-103 on Nov. 6, led the entire way en route to a 143-100 victory in Milwaukee, picking up its 13th win in 17 games.
CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each had 22 points for the Trail Blazers, who entered with the best record in the Western Conference and slipped to 12-6.
Milwaukee led 31-20 after one quarter and extended it to 72-50 at the half. The Bucks led 109-79 entering the final period. The 43-point margin of victory was the Bucks' largest since defeating Charlotte by 50 points, 137-87, on Jan. 10, 2000.
Khris Middleton had 21 points and Malcom Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe added 16 points apiece for the Bucks, who outrebounded Portland 59-39.
Antetokounmpo, who had 25 first-half points on 11-of-14 shooting, added 16 rebounds and nine assists in 30 minutes as the Bucks moved to 13-4, the best 17-game start to a season for Milwaukee since 1980-81, which was also 13-4.