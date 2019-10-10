Nov. 15-16 | Kohl Center
Jan. 24-25 | Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Ind.
BEHIND THE BENCH
Starting his 15th season at Notre Dame and 21st overall, Jeff Jackson has produced four straight winning seasons for the Fighting Irish for only the third time in program history. The first was from 1920 to 1923, and the second was under Jackson from 2010-11 to 2013-14.
FIRST STAR
Notre Dame will be looking for a re-emergence of the 2017-18 version of Cale Morris (above), who that season won the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender with a .944 save percentage. As a junior last season, that dipped to .930 — still eighth in the country but not quite reaching the high bar he set for himself.
SCOUTING REPORT
Teams will have to get their goals at even strength against the Irish or be efficient on the power play because the Irish have ranked among the least-penalized teams in the country in recent seasons. Two big losses on defense — leading scorer and second-team All-American Bobby Nardella graduated and Andrew Peeke signed a pro deal with a year of eligibility remaining — will challenge the team. Michael Graham emerged as a scoring threat as a freshman in the second half last season, scoring six times in a three-game span, including four goals in a series against the Badgers.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
Notre Dame went 3-for-6 on the power play in a 5-1 victory over the Badgers in South Bend, Indiana, on Feb. 16. UW won the first game of that series a day earlier, with Roman Ahcan's second-period goal the difference in a 2-1 victory.