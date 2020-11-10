NOTRE DAME

Looking ahead

Morris was the backbone of the Irish defense for the last three years, so much so that Dylan St. Cyr redshirted last season to save a season of eligibility. But now St. Cyr has a chance to make his mark in goal, and Jackson said a great offseason of workouts has put him a good place to start the season. For the rest of the team, experience is the starting point and what Jackson hopes will mean the difference in a few games in a shortened schedule. Forward Colin Theisen and defensemen Matt Hellickson lead a group of nine that have played at least 70 college games.