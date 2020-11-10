 Skip to main content
NOTRE DAME

Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend, Indiana.

TBA at LaBahn Arena.

Notre Dame forward Colin Theisen celebrates after his goal in a March 29, 2019, game.

Behind the bench

Jeff Jackson (334-206-64 in his 16th season at Notre Dame, 516-258-89 in his 22nd season overall) responded to all three of his previous non-winning seasons at Notre Dame with an NCAA tournament campaign.

First star

Forward Alex Steeves soared from nine points as a freshman to 28 as a sophomore, including seven goals and 17 points in 17 second-half games.

Goodbye

Cale Morris, the 2018 Mike Richter Award winner as national goaltender of the year, finished his eligibility along with three forwards and a defenseman.

Hello

Two forwards with familiar surnames enter as freshmen after being picked in the NHL draft: Ryder Rolston, whose father Brian played for Jackson at Lake Superior State, and Landon Slaggert, whose father Andy has been a Notre Dame assistant for 28 years.

Looking back

The fifth-place Fighting Irish were ousted by Minnesota in three games in the Big Ten quarterfinals, finishing the 2019-20 season at .500 (15-15-7 overall, 9-9-6-4 Big Ten).

Looking ahead

Morris was the backbone of the Irish defense for the last three years, so much so that Dylan St. Cyr redshirted last season to save a season of eligibility. But now St. Cyr has a chance to make his mark in goal, and Jackson said a great offseason of workouts has put him a good place to start the season. For the rest of the team, experience is the starting point and what Jackson hopes will mean the difference in a few games in a shortened schedule. Forward Colin Theisen and defensemen Matt Hellickson lead a group of nine that have played at least 70 college games.

