Notre Dame 61, UW 56
March 25, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Demetrius Jackson scored six points during an 8-0 run by the Fighting Irish over the final 19.3 seconds, stunning the Badgers. About the only thing that went right during the final minute of the game for UW was a 3-pointer by Vitto Brown that gave the Badgers a three-point lead with 26 seconds left. But Jackson scored quickly to pull Notre Dame within one, then scored again after UW’s Nigel Hayes (above) got the ball stolen while trying to dribble through a double team against the full-court press. That was one of 17 turnovers for the Badgers.