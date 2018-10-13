Duration of press conferences is hardly an accurate measure of the importance of a coach’s unit. Be that as it may, Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook’s weekly sessions with reporters are generally shorter than those of offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. But not this week. After an atrocious performance in last week’s loss at Detroit – kicker Mason Crosby’s four missed kicks, a costly (albeit questionable) turnover when an errant punt hit Kevin King, and a whopping five special-teams penalties – Zook was at the podium Friday afternoon for more than 10 minutes.
Throughout most of that time, Zook did his best to downplay his group’s issues, starting with Crosby, who he said took his usual approach throughout the week, allaying any concerns Zook might’ve had. (“I think he’s probably a little more zoned-in,” Zook said.) But he knows the Packers cannot afford special teams meltdowns.
“I think you take it and you learn from it, you know?” Zook said. “Those things don’t (usually) happen. We had three penalties going into that game and we had how many penalties (Sunday alone)? We can’t be offsides, we can’t have foolish penalties. Those are the things we’ve got to get cleaned up. It’s one of those things where, for whatever reason, it all hit us at once. We’ve just got to clean it up and get back to work.”