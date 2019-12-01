Earlier this season, special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga confessed that he’d played it safe for much of the year, not wanting to give up big plays or have colossal mistakes cost the Packers a game. It’s hard to see him altering that philosophy, even though the abysmal special teams have done little to help the cause this season.
While steady veteran kicker Mason Crosby (above) has been a bright spot, punter JK Scott has hit a slump. While penalties are down, the group hasn’t generated any big plays. While the coverage units haven’t allowed any touchdowns and only a couple of big returns, the return units have contributed next to nothing. In fact, in a mind-boggling statistic, the Packers come into the game with minus-11 net yards in punt returns on the year and will need to come up with 39 return yards in the final five games to avoid the NFL record for fewest in a season.
“It’s a fine line because I’ve been a part of teams where special teams have made a huge difference — both positively and negatively,” LaFleur said. “I’m happy that we really haven’t been put in a bad position on teams. We always talk about penalty-free and that’s been a big plus. (But) we’re always trying to find ways to create an explosive play because I do think if you look at it, if you look at teams that are able to generate explosive, game-changing plays on special teams, that’s such an advantage. And it definitely will help you in your ability to win a football game.”
Asked to assess his group this season, Mennenga replied, “I think our coverage units have improved. Obviously we haven’t flipped the field on the net punt like we’ve wanted to the last couple games. We’ve kicked the ball well in field goal and field goal protection and we’ve affected some kicks. The return game hasn’t been what we’ve wanted at all. Obviously we know our struggles in the punt return game, it’s not where we want to be at all but we’re working hard to improve that. We’ve improved our penalties, we haven’t done anything to hurt us as far as giving up a touchdown, those kind of things, but we also haven’t created plays that we’ve wanted to.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.