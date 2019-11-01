The Chargers' 3-5 start has put them among the league’s most disappointing teams at the midpoint of the season, considering they went 12-4 and were a playoff team last year. For as cliché and corny as LaFleur’s spiel about going 1-0 every week may be, it is wise for him to keep his less-experienced players focused on each week’s goal and not get swept away by the Packers’ 7-1 start — especially this week with a team that has talent all over the depth chart.
“I know when I put on the tape I see a lot of good football players,” LaFleur said. “They’ve lost a few tough games. We know that are going to have to play our best to beat a really good opponent on the road.”
The Packers, who are 3-0 on the road, may not be going into the league’s toughest venue, but the Chargers’ five losses have been by a touchdown or less. They’re coming off a 17-16 win at Chicago last week, but three of their losses have been by a field goal and the other two by only a touchdown each. It should be fairly clear early on in the game if the Packers have gotten a bit too big for their britches and don’t come to play.
“This was a team that was in the playoffs a year ago. Certainly they’ve had their ups and downs this year (but) they’ve played well for stretches,” said Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, whose unit has the added challenge of facing a Chargers offense that is under new management following Lynn’s firing of Ken Whisenhunt early in the week. “Every time we’ve gone against a quarterback that’s as good as (Rivers) is, with the weapons that he has, a talent at every level of the skill position, it’s a challenge. He does a good job of throwing them open and they’re very creative with how they get the ball to the running backs in space.
“There’s not a lot we have to do to get our guys ready for this one. You’ve heard me say, the film doesn’t lie. And it certainly doesn’t this week.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.