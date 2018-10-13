Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...THROUGH MID MORNING. * TEMPERATURE...UPPER 20S TO AROUND 30. * IMPACTS...ANY SENSITIVE PLANTS WILL BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF LEFT OUTDOORS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&