When the Big Ten held a media event in the weeks before opening its inaugural men's hockey season in 2013, the head coaches of the six teams that then were part of the league posed for a group photo.
Only two remain: Gadowsky at Penn State and Steve Rohlik at Ohio State.
Still, the 2019 offseason provided a few months of stability with Big Ten coaches. For the first time in four years, there were no head coaching changes with the programs.
There was only one change among paid assistant coaches, too: Kris Mayotte moved from Providence to Michigan to replace Brian Wiseman, who became an assistant coach with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers.
Some coaches will have to deal with a lot of player change, however. At Minnesota, Bob Motzko (above) enters his second season as coach with a big roster turnover. Twelve players are gone from last season, two via early departure, and 12 are coming in.