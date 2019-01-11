1. Bryson Williams, So.
2. Gunnar Roberge, Sr.
Name to watch: Gio Paez, Fr.
A season-ending injury to senior Olive Sagapolu forced Williams into the top spot at nose tackle for the final five games of 2018, and he could benefit from that experience heading into a sophomore season that should see him as UW’s no-doubt No. 1 guy at the position.
With a lack of depth at this spot, keep an eye on Paez and fellow true freshmen Keeanu Benton and Rodas Johnson, although UW listed Johnson as a defensive end when he signed in December.