Record: 8-4, 0-2 Big Ten
Remaining non-conference game: vs. Columbia on Sunday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Senior forward Vic Law (18.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and senior center Dererk Pardon (14.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg).
The good: After playing third fiddle to Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey, Law has emerged as a go-to player in his final seasons with the Wildcats. His scoring average has increased by almost seven points and he’s also gone up in rebounds, assists and steals.
The bad: The Wildcats’ non-conference body of work isn’t very impressive. They’re 0-4 vs. teams in the top 65 of the KenPom ratings and their best win came at home against Georgia Tech (No. 102 in KenPom).