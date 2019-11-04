MARCH 4 — KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Northwestern is 101-96 in six seasons under Chris Collins. Since making it to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history in 2016-17, the Wildcats have gone 10-28 in Big Ten play. They were 4-16 in the conference and 13-19 overall last season. A 10-game losing streak late in the season included a pair of defeats against UW.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior forward A.J. Turner (above) is the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 8.7 points per game. Turner, who began his career at Boston College, scored 24 points in a win over DePaul and 20 in an overtime loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament.
SCOUTING REPORT
Northwestern’s top three scorers last season — Vic Law, Dererk Pardon and Ryan Taylor — were seniors. Plus, three other players left the program with eligibility remaining. That leaves Collins with a green roster that includes eight freshmen and sophomores. He compared it to the early stages of the rebuild that included Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Law and Pardon. “I feel good about our young talent,” Collins said. “I feel like we’re on the right track towards our future. But obviously I understand from afar where expectations can be because you look on paper and there’s a lot of unknowns when you look at our roster.” Turner and junior guard Anthony Gaines will be counted on to provide leadership. Northwestern also needs big jumps out of sophomores Miller Kopp, Pete Nance and Ryan Greer. … Freshman forward Robbie Beran was a top-100 recruit who also considered the Badgers. … Graduate transfer Pat Spencer, a senior guard, was a four-time All-American in lacrosse at Loyola (Md.).
THE NUMBER
204 | Northwestern’s national rank in the KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency ratings last season. The Wildcats were No. 19 in defensive efficiency.