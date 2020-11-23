Jan. 27 | Kohl Center

Feb. 21 | Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

COACH’S CORNER

Chris Collins is 109-119 in seven seasons with the Wildcats. Since he took Northwestern to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2016-17, the Wildcats have gone 13-48 against Big Ten opponents. They were 3-17 in conference play last season, losing 12 consecutive games at one point before beating Nebraska in a matchup of bottom-dwellers.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior forward Miller Kopp (above) led the Wildcats with 13.2 points per game last season. He shot 39.6 percent from 3-point range and scored at least 20 points six times as a sophomore.

SCOUTING REPORT

Junior guard Anthony Gaines’ 2019-20 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. He averaged 5.9 points and started all 10 games he played. … Point guard Boo Buie started 11 games as a freshman, averaging 10.3 points. … Forward Robbie Beran started 18 games as a true freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. Beran was recruited by UW. … Center Ryan Young started all 31 games as a redshirt freshman. He averaged 9.0 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds.