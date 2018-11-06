JAN. 26 | KOHL CENTER
FEB. 23 | WELSH-RYAN ARENA IN EVANSTON, ILLINOIS
COACH’S CORNER
Northwestern is 88-77 in five seasons under Chris Collins. After a magical 2016-17 campaign in which the Wildcats went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history, they came back to earth last season. Northwestern finished 15-17 overall and 6-12 in Big Ten play despite returning eight of its top 10 scorers.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior center Dererk Pardon averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. Pardon had 17 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Nebraska.
SCOUTING REPORT
Northwestern is happy to once again have a place it can call home. The Wildcats played their home games at All-State Arena in Rosemont, 13 miles from campus, while Welsh-Ryan Arena was being renovated last season. … Senior forward Vic Law has 82 career starts entering his final season in Evanston. Law averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. … The Wildcats have two big pieces to replace in the backcourt: Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey, who combined to start 203 games at Northwestern. “Certainly we’re going to miss what McIntosh and Lindsey brought in the backcourt,” Collins said. “But with the pieces we added, the ability to have more guys that can put the ball in the basket will help some of those offensive woes we went through at times last year.” One player who should help fill the scoring void is senior guard Ryan Taylor, a graduate transfer from Evansville. Taylor led the Missouri Valley Conference with 21.3 points per game last season. Another transfer who should help immediately is junior forward A.J. Turner, who made 52 starts in two seasons at Boston College. … Northwestern’s most decorated recruiting class ever is led by forward Pete Nance. Freshman point guard Ryan Greer also will be counted on early at a position of need.
THE NUMBER
2,953 | Combined points for McIntosh and Lindsey the past four seasons.