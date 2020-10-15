NORTHWESTERN | NOV. 21 | AT RYAN FIELD

BOSS

Pat Fitzgerald enters his 15th campaign in charge of the Wildcats. He’s 99-79 in that span, but last season was the low point during that run. Northwestern went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, with the lone win coming in the season finale at Illinois. Fitzgerald is convinced it was just a blip caused by an offense that was terrible and believes the Wildcats will return to contending in the Big Ten West this season.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Senior linebacker Blake Gallagher (above) shared the team lead with 88 tackles last season and had a team-high three interceptions. Gallagher was dominant from mid-season on, with a three-game run of double-digit tackles against Ohio State (11), Iowa (10) and Indiana (11) followed by picks in three consecutive games.

BITS AND PIECES