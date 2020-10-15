NORTHWESTERN | NOV. 21 | AT RYAN FIELD

BOSS
Pat Fitzgerald enters his 15th campaign in charge of the Wildcats. He’s 99-79 in that span, but last season was the low point during that run. Northwestern went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, with the lone win coming in the season finale at Illinois. Fitzgerald is convinced it was just a blip caused by an offense that was terrible and believes the Wildcats will return to contending in the Big Ten West this season.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior linebacker Blake Gallagher (above) shared the team lead with 88 tackles last season and had a team-high three interceptions. Gallagher was dominant from mid-season on, with a three-game run of double-digit tackles against Ohio State (11), Iowa (10) and Indiana (11) followed by picks in three consecutive games.
BITS AND PIECES
Senior left tackle Rashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season. Slater made 37 starts at Northwestern, including 30 in a row. … Gallagher’s tag-team partner at linebacker, senior Paddy Fisher, is a three-year starter and two-time All-Big Ten selection. Fisher has 315 tackles, including 20 for loss, heading into his final season with the Wildcats. … Northwestern returns all of its starters from the back seven. Defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz’s unit was seventh in the Big Ten in total defense last season. The tricky part is finding a replacement for defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, who produced 48½ tackles for loss, 30 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in his career. … Isaiah Bowser was limited to 59 carries last season due to injuries after rushing for 866 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. Drake Anderson ran for 634 yards as a redshirt freshman in place of Bowser.
BURNING QUESTION
Can Mike Bajakian fix Northwestern’s offense?
Fitzgerald fired longtime offensive coordinator Mick McCall after a brutal 2019 campaign in which the Wildcats averaged only 16.3 points and 297.1 total yards per game. McCall’s replacement — Mike Bajakian — called plays last season at Boston College. The biggest issue for the Wildcats was at quarterback, where there was a revolving door after Trent Green was injured in the opener. Hunter Johnson, a highly touted transfer from Clemson, fizzled and Aidan Smith and Andrew McCarty also failed to establish themselves as consistent starters. The arrival of Peyton Ramsey, a transfer from Indiana with plenty of experience, has provided hope for the Wildcats.
THE NUMBER
117.0 | Passing yards per game for the Wildcats last season. Northwestern ranked last among 130 teams nationally in passing efficiency after its quarterbacks combined for 1,404 yards with six touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
