Northwestern: Can Pat Fitzgerald get the program back on track?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Let’s preface this with a fact — Pat Fitzgerald has done a tremendous job at Northwestern. Since taking over in 2006, Fitzgerald’s Wildcats are 99-79 with a 4-4 record in bowl games. He’s the only coach in Northwestern history with multiple 10-win seasons. His teams have consistently been tough to beat in Big Ten play.

All that said, the wheels fell off last year. The team’s 3-9 finish was Fitzgerald’s worst in his tenure with the program and at multiple times Fitzgerald questioned publicly the dedication of his players. Quarterback and Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson struggled, and the team had just six passing touchdowns last season.

“The lack of success is completely, totally unacceptable,” Fitzgerald told the Chicago Tribune in February.

Andrew Marty started at QB for the team’s season-ending win against Illinois and took first-team reps in spring practices before the pandemic. TJ Green is a sixth-year senior that expects to be ready before training camp after breaking his foot last season, Johnson is still in the mix, and the team brought in grad transfer Peyton Ramsey from Indiana.

Fitzgerald and Co. had an extremely down year in 2019 — let’s see if they can limit it to just one.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.