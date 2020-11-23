Dec. 16 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Ben Jacobson is 291-174 in 14 seasons at Northern Iowa. The Panthers are coming off a Missouri Valley Conference title; they went 14-4 in conference play and 25-6 overall but were knocked off by Drake 77-56 in a quarterfinal of the MVC tournament.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

AJ Green (above), a 6-5 junior guard, was the MVC Player of the Year last season after averaging 19.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The previous season, he set a Northern Iowa freshman record with 509 points. Green, the son of Panthers associate head coach Kyle Green, shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range, averaging nearly three makes per game.

SCOUTING REPORT

Also back for the Panthers are their second- and third-leading scorers: senior guard Trae Berhow (12.5) and junior forward Austin Phyfe (11.2), who led Northern Iowa with 8.2 rebounds per game. … Senior guard Tywhon Pickford and UW senior guard Brad Davison were teammates at Maple Grove High School in Minnesota. … UW is 4-1 all-time vs. Northern Iowa. The programs’ most recent meeting was a 57-52 victory for the Badgers in the opening round of the 2005 NCAA tournament. They met in an exhibition game at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.